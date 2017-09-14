Hug High School is on Code Red Lockdown - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hug High School is on Code Red Lockdown

Posted: Updated:

Hug High School is on a code-red lockdown. School police called notified the district of the code red at about 3:15.

School was released 2:30 but there are extra-curricular activities still happening on campus.

Once there is more information, the Washoe County School District will release it.

Authorities are investigating, and we will update you with details as they become known.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Classes Cancelled at Carson High School

    Classes Cancelled at Carson High School

    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-09-14 22:44:18 GMT

    Students got the day off at Carson High School Thursday because of an electrical issue and power outage. Power was restored to the school earlier this afternoon, and class will resume as usual tomorrow.

    More >>

    Students got the day off at Carson High School Thursday because of an electrical issue and power outage. Power was restored to the school earlier this afternoon, and class will resume as usual tomorrow.

    More >>

  • Hug High School is on Code Red Lockdown

    Hug High School is on Code Red Lockdown

    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-09-14 22:33:34 GMT

    Hug High School is on a code-red lockdown. No details are known, yet. School police and emergency responders are on scene and investigating. We will update you with details as they become known.

    More >>

    Hug High School is on a code-red lockdown. No details are known, yet. School police and emergency responders are on scene and investigating. We will update you with details as they become known.

    More >>

  • Fatal Crash South of Fallon

    Fatal Crash South of Fallon

    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-09-14 22:27:02 GMT

    The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. The road was closed but has since reopened.

    More >>

    The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. The road was closed but has since reopened.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.