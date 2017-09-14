Hug High School is on Code Red Lockdown

Students got the day off at Carson High School Thursday because of an electrical issue and power outage. Power was restored to the school earlier this afternoon, and class will resume as usual tomorrow.More >>
Hug High School is on a code-red lockdown. No details are known, yet. School police and emergency responders are on scene and investigating. We will update you with details as they become known.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. The road was closed but has since reopened.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is looking for 16-year-old Andrew Pinedo. He was last seen in Carson City on June 13th 2017. Investigators say that Pinedo may be in the Reno or Sun Valley area.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire crews are responding to a fire burning east of Pyramid Lake.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.More >>
Hurricane Max has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit land Thursday.More >>
The ongoing battle between adult businesses located downtown and the City of Reno continued at Wednesday night's city council meeting, where staff discussed a possible ordinance that would relocate those businesses to other, industrial areas.More >>
