Carson Sheriff's Office Looking for Runaway Teen

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is looking for 16-year-old Andrew Pinedo. He was last seen in Carson City on June 13th 2017.

Investigators say that Pinedo may be in the Reno or Sun Valley area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CCSO at (775) 887-2007 or investigators at (775) 887-2020

