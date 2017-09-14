Classes Cancelled at Carson High School

Students got the day off at Carson High School Thursday because of an electrical issue and power outage according to a report from CarsonNow.com.

There was reported "popping" sounds near the boiler room forcing the school to evacuate. Students later returned to class but the electrical issue continued and the school was closed. Students could walk, drive or have their parents take them home however the buses will run at the regular 2 p.m. times.

The district is also contacting parents about the issue.