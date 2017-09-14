Classes Cancelled at Carson High School

The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. NDOT says the road is closed in both directions.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is looking for 16-year-old Andrew Pinedo. He was last seen in Carson City on June 13th 2017. Investigators say that Pinedo may be in the Reno or Sun Valley area.More >>
Students got the day off at Carson High School Thursday because of an electrical issue and power outage according to reports from CarsonNow.com.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire crews are responding to a fire burning east of Pyramid Lake.More >>
After serving nearly 23 years in office as a Carson City Justice of the Peace/Municipal Court Judge, Judge John Tatro announced Thursday that he will not seek another term.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.More >>
Hurricane Max has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit land Thursday.More >>
The ongoing battle between adult businesses located downtown and the City of Reno continued at Wednesday night's city council meeting, where staff discussed a possible ordinance that would relocate those businesses to other, industrial areas.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident in Elko County on Northbound US-93.More >>
