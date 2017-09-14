Washoe County Sheriff's Office Looking for Recruits

The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. NDOT says the road is closed in both directions.More >>
After serving nearly 23 years in office as a Carson City Justice of the Peace/Municipal Court Judge, Judge John Tatro announced Thursday that he will not seek another term.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.More >>
Do you want to be a deputy with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office? There will be a hiring workshop for Deputy Recruit positions for you to learn more about the process.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office found the November 2015 officer involved shooting on Thorn Berry Court in Sun Valley to be justified.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.More >>
Hurricane Max has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit land Thursday.More >>
The ongoing battle between adult businesses located downtown and the City of Reno continued at Wednesday night's city council meeting, where staff discussed a possible ordinance that would relocate those businesses to other, industrial areas.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident in Elko County on Northbound US-93.More >>
