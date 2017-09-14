Washoe County Sheriff's Office Looking for Recruits - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Sheriff's Office Looking for Recruits

Do you want to be a deputy with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office? There will be a hiring workshop for you to learn more about the hiring process. 

The one-day event is Sunday, October 1st from at the Regional Public Safety Training Center and is open to anyone who has submitted an application to Washoe County for the Deputy Sheriff Recruit or Lateral POST Certified Deputy Sheriff positions.

You must submit an application by Tuesday, September 26th. For more information you can read the full press release here

