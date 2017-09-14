Carson City Judge Announces Retirement

From Carson City Municipal Court:

After serving nearly 23 years in office as a Carson City Justice of the Peace/Municipal Court Judge, Judge John Tatro announced Thursday that he will not seek another term. Judge Tatro was first appointed to office in 1995, and has been re-elected four times since then. Three of the four times he ran unopposed.

“It has been the experience of a lifetime serving as Justice of the Peace/Municipal Court Judge for Carson City, but I’m looking forward to retiring and pursuing other interests,” said Judge Tatro. “I want to thank all of those who have helped me grow and learn during my time on the bench. This is a great community. I’m proud to have served it, and I’m thankful the people of Carson City elected me to represent them.”

Judge Tatro will leave office on January 07, 2019. Since becoming a judge in 1995, Judge Tatro was named 2003 Judge of the Year and is most proud of establishing a Mental Health Court in 2005. He served as President of the Judges Association for two separate terms and received the Supreme Court’s highest level of education award: Certificate of Outstanding Achievement in Judicial Education. Judge Tatro was also honored when he received the Judges Association Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

“I will miss working with my fellow judges and the talented staff within the courthouse, as well as the many great legal minds upholding the law and protecting the rights of our citizens,” said Judge Tatro. “While the job presented challenges, I have thoroughly enjoyed it and am proud to have served Carson City. I look forward to my successor creating an even better court.”

Judge John Tatro is married to his wife Kathy and has three children and three grandchildren. Prior to becoming Justice of the Peace/Municipal Court Judge, he served for 13 years at the Nevada State Gaming Control Board in various positions including a Hearing Officer.