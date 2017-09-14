'Transfer Fire' Burns Near Pyramid Lake

Truckee Meadows Fire crews are responding to a fire burning east of Pyramid Lake.More >>
President Trump on Thursday denied an assertion by the Democratic leaders in Congress that they had an agreement to preserve protections for DACA recipients.
Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.
The ongoing battle between adult businesses located downtown and the City of Reno continued at Wednesday night's city council meeting, where staff discussed a possible ordinance that would relocate those businesses to other, industrial areas.
Eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the recent Florida storm.
Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.
Hurricane Max has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit land Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.
The ongoing battle between adult businesses located downtown and the City of Reno continued at Wednesday night's city council meeting, where staff discussed a possible ordinance that would relocate those businesses to other, industrial areas.
Severe weather does not happen all that often around here, but we got a good dose of it this week. An area of low pressure moving on shore with plenty of moisture and instability has made for the perfect set up for us to see lots of lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and even a water spout this week.
