Hurricane Max Forms Off Southern Mexico, Eyes Landfall - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hurricane Max Forms Off Southern Mexico, Eyes Landfall

Posted: Updated:

Hurricane Max has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit land later today.
    
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Max has maximum sustained winds of 75 MPH.
    
The storm is located about 55 miles southwest of Acapulco and is heading toward the east at 6 MPH.
    
A hurricane warning was in effect for the coastline between Zihuatanejo and Punta Maldonado on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  Couple On the Run After Robbing Home Depot in Sparks

    Couple On the Run After Robbing Home Depot in Sparks

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:39 AM EDT2017-09-14 09:37:38 GMT

    Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night. 

    More >>

    Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night. 

    More >>

  Tornado Warning Issued for Lake Tahoe

    Tornado Warning Issued for Lake Tahoe

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-09-14 02:02:32 GMT

    The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.

    More >>

  City Council Votes to Relocate Downtown Adult Businesses

    City Council Votes to Relocate Downtown Adult Businesses

    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:40 AM EDT2017-09-14 06:40:05 GMT

    The ongoing battle between adult businesses located downtown and the City of Reno continued at Wednesday night's city council meeting, where staff discussed a possible ordinance that would relocate those businesses to other, industrial areas. 

    More >>

    The ongoing battle between adult businesses located downtown and the City of Reno continued at Wednesday night's city council meeting, where staff discussed a possible ordinance that would relocate those businesses to other, industrial areas. 

    More >>
