City Council Votes to Relocate Downtown Adult Businesses

The ongoing battle between adult businesses located downtown and the City of Reno continued at Wednesday night's city council meeting, where staff discussed a possible ordinance that would relocate those businesses to other, industrial areas.

Council voted to accept the staff's recommendations regarding adult businesses, with modifications in separate votes.

After heated discussion from both ordinance supporters and opponents, council voted 5-2 in favor of relocating those establishments. This includes, but is not limited to Fantasy Girls, Men's Club, Wild Orchid and Spice House. They have five years to relocate.

Another issue was serving alcohol in these establishments. Council voted 5-2 in favor of allowing alcohol only to be served in conforming locations. However, there will be a grace period (still to be determined, but longer than six months) where alcohol is still allowed in nonconforming locations. This will go to Planning Commission for further discussion.

Signage advertising adult businesses was another hot topic. Council unanimously approved an ordinance that bans digital signs from nonconforming locations. Only wall signs are allowed and will be limited to one square foot of sign area per lineal foot of building frontage. Nonconforming locations have six months to comply with this amendment.

From the City of Reno:

Council also approved proposed revisions within Titles 4, 5, 8 and 18, including code amendments in the area of business license, public safety and land development. Staff will bring back information on questions that were raised on ReTRAC properties.

Approved, unanimous