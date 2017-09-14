Couple On the Run After Robbing Home Depot in Sparks

Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.

At around 7:30 p.m. police say a man and woman entered the home depot on Galleria Parkway. Police say, while the suspects were in the power isle, the male suspect proceeded to conceal items in his clothes. When the suspect reached the store exit he was confronted by a 70-year-old female employee who he then pushed to the concrete floor causing injuries to her head and arm.

The couple took off in a white Chrysler 300 with damage to the left and front bumper and quarter panel.

The female suspect is believed to have dyed red hair, and a scar or burn mark on her face.