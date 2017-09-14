Couple On the Run After Robbing Home Depot in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Couple On the Run After Robbing Home Depot in Sparks

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night. 

At around 7:30 p.m. police say a man and woman entered the home depot on Galleria Parkway. Police say, while the suspects were in the power isle, the male suspect proceeded to conceal items in his clothes. When the suspect reached the store exit he was confronted by a 70-year-old female employee who he then pushed to the concrete floor causing injuries to her head and arm. 

The couple took off in a white Chrysler 300 with damage to the left and front bumper and quarter panel. 

The female suspect is believed to have dyed red hair, and a scar or burn mark on her face. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • City Council Votes to Relocate Downtown Adult Businesses

    City Council Votes to Relocate Downtown Adult Businesses

    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:40 AM EDT2017-09-14 06:40:05 GMT

    The ongoing battle between adult businesses located downtown and the City of Reno continued at Wednesday night's city council meeting, where staff discussed a possible ordinance that would relocate those businesses to other, industrial areas. 

    More >>

    The ongoing battle between adult businesses located downtown and the City of Reno continued at Wednesday night's city council meeting, where staff discussed a possible ordinance that would relocate those businesses to other, industrial areas. 

    More >>

  • Couple On the Run After Robbing Home Depot in Sparks

    Couple On the Run After Robbing Home Depot in Sparks

    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:31 AM EDT2017-09-14 06:31:27 GMT

    Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night. 

    More >>

    Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night. 

    More >>

  • A Look Back At Our Recent Storms

    A Look Back At Our Recent Storms

    Thursday, September 14 2017 1:28 AM EDT2017-09-14 05:28:22 GMT

    Severe weather does not happen all that often around here, but we got a good dose of it this week. An area of low pressure moving on shore with plenty of  moisture and instability has made for the perfect set up for us to see lots of lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds,  hail, and even a water spout this week.  

    More >>

    Severe weather does not happen all that often around here, but we got a good dose of it this week. An area of low pressure moving on shore with plenty of  moisture and instability has made for the perfect set up for us to see lots of lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds,  hail, and even a water spout this week.  

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Tornado Warning Issued for Lake Tahoe

    Tornado Warning Issued for Lake Tahoe

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-09-14 02:02:32 GMT

    The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.

    More >>

  • Shooting in Downtown Reno Lands One Man in Hospital

    Shooting in Downtown Reno Lands One Man in Hospital

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:52 AM EDT2017-09-13 14:52:31 GMT

    A man is in the hospital with unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night in downtown Reno. 

    More >>

    A man is in the hospital with unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night in downtown Reno. 

    More >>

  • Man Killed in DUI, Head-On Collision on US-395 Thursday, Sept. 9

    Man Killed in DUI, Head-On Collision on US-395 Thursday, Sept. 9

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-09-13 01:53:13 GMT

    The head-on collision left the man, Christopher Harper, dead and the other driver, Amelia Markarian, in the hospital. Mrs. Markarian was placed under arrest for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision.

    More >>

    The head-on collision left the man, Christopher Harper, dead and the other driver, Amelia Markarian, in the hospital. Mrs. Markarian was placed under arrest for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.