A Look Back At Our Recent Storms

Severe weather does not happen all that often around here, but we got a good dose of it this week. An area of low pressure moving on shore with plenty of moisture and instability has made for the perfect set up for us to see lots of lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and even a water spout this week.More >>
It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants brought illegally to this country as kids who had benefited from former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, which provided temporary work permits and shielded recipients from deportation.More >>
NV Energy is reporting outages for 548 residents across Washoe County.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident in Elko County on Northbound US-93.More >>
The fire is currently at 75 acres.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.More >>
A man is in the hospital with unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night in downtown Reno.More >>
The head-on collision left the man, Christopher Harper, dead and the other driver, Amelia Markarian, in the hospital. Mrs. Markarian was placed under arrest for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision.More >>
Downtown and Midtown strip clubs could possibly have to relocate due to a proposal being introduced during tomorrow's city council meetingMore >>
36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.More >>
