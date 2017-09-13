548 People Across Washoe County Without Power - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

548 People Across Washoe County Without Power

Posted:

NV Energy is reporting outages for 548 residents across Washoe County. The majority of residents without power are in Washoe Valley, North Valleys and South Reno. If you would like to know more, visit NV Energy's outage report page on their website: https://www.nvenergy.com/outages/list-view

