4445 People Across Washoe County Without Power

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.More >>
The Legislative Counsel Bureau says legislation could allow pot lounges, but Governor Brian Sandoval disagrees.More >>
The Legislative Counsel Bureau says legislation could allow pot lounges, but Governor Brian Sandoval disagrees.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident in Elko County on Northbound US-93.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident in Elko County on Northbound US-93.More >>
NV Energy is reporting outages for 4445 residents across Washoe County.More >>
NV Energy is reporting outages for 4445 residents across Washoe County.More >>
Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding.More >>
Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.More >>
A man is in the hospital with unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night in downtown Reno.More >>
A man is in the hospital with unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night in downtown Reno.More >>
The head-on collision left the man, Christopher Harper, dead and the other driver, Amelia Markarian, in the hospital. Mrs. Markarian was placed under arrest for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision.More >>
The head-on collision left the man, Christopher Harper, dead and the other driver, Amelia Markarian, in the hospital. Mrs. Markarian was placed under arrest for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision.More >>
Downtown and Midtown strip clubs could possibly have to relocate due to a proposal being introduced during tomorrow's city council meetingMore >>
Downtown and Midtown strip clubs could possibly have to relocate due to a proposal being introduced during tomorrow's city council meetingMore >>
36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.More >>
36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.More >>