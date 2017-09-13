The National Weather Service Releases Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Lassen County

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.More >>
Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding.More >>
Strong winds with gusts of 40-50 mph head to Pyramid Lake. Anyone on Pyramid Lake should seek safe shores immediately. This outflow is strong enough to capsize vessels.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident in Elko County on Northbound US-93.More >>
A man is in the hospital with unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night in downtown Reno.More >>
The head-on collision left the man, Christopher Harper, dead and the other driver, Amelia Markarian, in the hospital. Mrs. Markarian was placed under arrest for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision.More >>
Downtown and Midtown strip clubs could possibly have to relocate due to a proposal being introduced during tomorrow's city council meetingMore >>
36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.More >>
Lightning, strong wind gusts up to 45 mph, heavy rain and small hail are expected.More >>
