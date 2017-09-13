National Weather Service Issues a Strong-Wind Advisory for Pyram - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

National Weather Service Issues a Strong-Wind Advisory for Pyramid Lake

Posted: Updated: 
Meteorologist are tracking a strong thunderstorm outflow boundary moving eastward towards Pyramid Lake.Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph have already been reported with this outflow boundary. This outflow is expected to arrive at Pyramid Lake around 6pm. Anyone on Pyramid Lake should seek safe shores immediately. This outflow is strong enough to capsize vessels.
