Tornado Warning Issued for Lake Tahoe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Tornado Warning Issued for Lake Tahoe

Thanks to Shane Suffriti for the above video.The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.
The warning is valid until 4:45 p.m.At 409 PM PDT, a confirmed funnel cloud was located over Lake Tahoe.
Quarter-size hail is possible.Marine vessels may capsize in high winds
The tornado will be near Carson City and Glenbrook around 4:09 p.m.
