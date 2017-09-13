The National Weather Service has Announced a Flood Advisory for - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The National Weather Service has Announced a Flood Advisory for Truckee, CA to NV Stateline

Posted: Updated:

Communities from Truckee, CA to the NV Stateline are predicted to experience thunderstorms bringing heavy rain across the advisory area.  Flooding is occurring or is expected to begin shortly. 

The NWS has also issued an a severe thunderstorm warning for Lake Tahoe near Glenbrook. Quarter-sized hail and dangerous waves are possible.

The advisory is valid until 6:45 p.m.

