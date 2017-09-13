Air Races Pump-Up Adrenaline and Economy

The National Weather Service issues flood advisory for communities from Truckee, CA to the NV Stateline.More >>
The National Weather Service issues flood advisory for communities from Truckee, CA to the NV Stateline.More >>
Lightning, strong wind gusts up to 45 mph, heavy rain and small hail are expected.More >>
Lightning, strong wind gusts up to 45 mph, heavy rain and small hail are expected.More >>
The exhibition is called City of Dust: The Evolution of Burning Man and will be on view at the museum through January 7, 2018.More >>
The exhibition is called City of Dust: The Evolution of Burning Man and will be on view at the museum through January 7, 2018.More >>
Here is Part 2 of Andi Guevara's look at the controversy over strip clubs in Reno.More >>
Here is Part 2 of Andi Guevara's look at the controversy over strip clubs in Reno.More >>
A man is in the hospital with unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night in downtown Reno.More >>
A man is in the hospital with unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night in downtown Reno.More >>
The head-on collision left the man, Christopher Harper, dead and the other driver, Amelia Markarian, in the hospital. Mrs. Markarian was placed under arrest for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision.More >>
The head-on collision left the man, Christopher Harper, dead and the other driver, Amelia Markarian, in the hospital. Mrs. Markarian was placed under arrest for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision.More >>
Downtown and Midtown strip clubs could possibly have to relocate due to a proposal being introduced during tomorrow's city council meetingMore >>
Downtown and Midtown strip clubs could possibly have to relocate due to a proposal being introduced during tomorrow's city council meetingMore >>
36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.More >>
36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.More >>
The fire was quickly extinguished and was most likely caused by a lightning strike. All occupants safely evacuated.More >>
The fire was quickly extinguished and was most likely caused by a lightning strike. All occupants safely evacuated.More >>