The Nevada Museum of Art to Feature Burning Man as Part of Art Exhibition

The Nevada Museum of Art will be featuring an art exhibition on Burning Man, City of Dust: The Evolution of Burning Man, which will be on view at the museum through January 7, 2018.

Marian Goodell, CEO of the non-profit Burning Man Project, will share her favorite Burning Man films, shorts, and documentary clips to illustrate the power of films as a tool for storytelling as part of the art exhibition.

The Nevada Museum of Art is located on 160 West Liberty Street, Reno, NV.