Speedy Drones Taking Center Stage at Air Races - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Speedy Drones Taking Center Stage at Air Races

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Air Racing Association in partnership with MultiGP Drone Racing League is hosting the National Drone Racing Championship during this year’s National Championship Air Races. The drone racing championship will be held in the Air Races on-site drone zone.

Top pilots from each MultiGP regional qualifier who advance to their respective regional final will have an opportunity to advance to the championship, as the top two pilots from each of the 14 MultiGP regional finals will be invited. The 28 regional finalists will be joined at the championship by 117 other pilots who have proven themselves through other methods, such as highly ranked competitors from the regional finals and universal time trial leaderboards. In total, 145 pilots will compete at the championship, including the 2015 and 2016 MultiGP National Champion, Shaun “Nytfury” Taylor, who will have the opportunity to defend his title.

For a complete list of MultiGP qualifying events, click here.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.