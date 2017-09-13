Speedy Drones Taking Center Stage at Air Races

The Reno Air Racing Association in partnership with MultiGP Drone Racing League is hosting the National Drone Racing Championship during this year’s National Championship Air Races. The drone racing championship will be held in the Air Races on-site drone zone.

Top pilots from each MultiGP regional qualifier who advance to their respective regional final will have an opportunity to advance to the championship, as the top two pilots from each of the 14 MultiGP regional finals will be invited. The 28 regional finalists will be joined at the championship by 117 other pilots who have proven themselves through other methods, such as highly ranked competitors from the regional finals and universal time trial leaderboards. In total, 145 pilots will compete at the championship, including the 2015 and 2016 MultiGP National Champion, Shaun “Nytfury” Taylor, who will have the opportunity to defend his title.

For a complete list of MultiGP qualifying events, click here.