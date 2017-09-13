Fatal Shooting at High School in Washington

The National Championship Air Races are hosting the National Drone Racing Championship this year.More >>
Downtown and Midtown strip clubs could possibly have to relocate due to a proposal being introduced during tomorrow's city council meetingMore >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington.More >>
Former Nevada State Treasurer Kate Marshall announced that she is running for Lieutenant Governor of Nevada. She joins republican Michael Roberson who announced his run in August.More >>
Pete Domenici, a former Republican senator from New Mexico who became a power broker in the Senate for his work on the federal budget and energy policy, has died. Domenici was 85.More >>
A man is in the hospital with unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night in downtown Reno.More >>
The head-on collision left the man, Christopher Harper, dead and the other driver, Amelia Markarian, in the hospital. Mrs. Markarian was placed under arrest for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision.More >>
Downtown and Midtown strip clubs could possibly have to relocate due to a proposal being introduced during tomorrow's city council meetingMore >>
36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.More >>
The fire was quickly extinguished and was most likely caused by a lightning strike. All occupants safely evacuated.More >>
