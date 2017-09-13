Sanders, GOP Push Banner Health Care Bills

An MIT custodian from El Salvador who became a rallying cry for local opponents of President Trump's immigration crackdown is fighting his deportation while jailed.More >>
An MIT custodian from El Salvador who became a rallying cry for local opponents of President Trump's immigration crackdown is fighting his deportation while jailed.More >>
Sen. Bernie Sanders is ready to unveil his bill for starkly reshaping the country's current health care system into one where the government provides medical insurance for everybody.More >>
Sen. Bernie Sanders is ready to unveil his bill for starkly reshaping the country's current health care system into one where the government provides medical insurance for everybody.More >>
Parts of Florida inched back toward normal with workers restoring power, clearing roads and replenishing gas supplies.More >>
Parts of Florida inched back toward normal with workers restoring power, clearing roads and replenishing gas supplies.More >>
A man is in the hospital with unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night in downtown Reno.More >>
A man is in the hospital with unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night in downtown Reno.More >>
Washoe County is one step closer to finding a more permanent solution to prevent future flood issues in the North Valleys. This could possibly include money for residents whose homes were most affected by last winter's floods.More >>
Washoe County is one step closer to finding a more permanent solution to prevent future flood issues in the North Valleys. This could possibly include money for residents whose homes were most affected by last winter's floods.More >>
A man is in the hospital with unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night in downtown Reno.More >>
A man is in the hospital with unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night in downtown Reno.More >>
36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.More >>
36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.More >>
The head-on collision left the man, Christopher Harper, dead and the other driver, Amelia Markarian, in the hospital. Mrs. Markarian was placed under arrest for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision.More >>
The head-on collision left the man, Christopher Harper, dead and the other driver, Amelia Markarian, in the hospital. Mrs. Markarian was placed under arrest for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision.More >>
Downtown and Midtown strip clubs could possibly have to relocate due to a proposal being introduced during tomorrow's city council meetingMore >>
Downtown and Midtown strip clubs could possibly have to relocate due to a proposal being introduced during tomorrow's city council meetingMore >>
The fire was quickly extinguished and was most likely caused by a lightning strike. All occupants safely evacuated.More >>
The fire was quickly extinguished and was most likely caused by a lightning strike. All occupants safely evacuated.More >>