Shooting in Downtown Reno Lands One Man in Hospital - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Shooting in Downtown Reno Lands One Man in Hospital

A man is in the hospital with unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night in downtown Reno.

Reno Police responded to the area of 2nd and Ralston at the Castaway Inn to reports of shots fired. Upon arrival police found a male with a gun shot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital and police are still investigating the incident.

