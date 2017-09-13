Central Lyon Fire Reported Unoccupied Silver Springs Structure Burned Down

Washoe County is one step closer to finding a more permanent solution to prevent future flood issues in the North Valleys. This could possibly include money for residents whose homes were most affected by last winter's floods.More >>
The fire was quickly extinguished and was most likely caused by a lightning strike. All occupants safely evacuated.More >>
Need 2 Speed, Reno Police, Nevada Highway Patrol and Zero Teen Fatalities teamed up to help teach young drivers and the dangers of driving under the influence.More >>
Storms were cited as the most-likely cause of the outage. The Tribe's emergency services have set up a shelter at its recreation center.More >>
36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.More >>
The head-on collision left the man, Christopher Harper, dead and the other driver, Amelia Markarian, in the hospital. Mrs. Markarian was placed under arrest for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision.More >>
The National Weather Service (NWS) has released a statement reporting strong thunderstorms over North Valleys. The storm could bring half-inch hail, torrential rainfall and winds in excess of 40 mph.More >>
Jessica Brooks, who was originally reported missing on September 7, 2017, has now been found.More >>
A Reno man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession of a stolen motor vehicle according to The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office.More >>
