Sparks Fire Department Responds to Fire on Roof of Sparks Manufacturing Facility

Sparks Fire Department Responds to Fire on Roof of Sparks Manufacturing Facility

Sparks Fire responded to a possible fire and explosion on the roof of a manufacturing facility.

Three engines, two ladder trucks and one Battalion Chief responded to this call.

First arriving engine found a small fire burning in the insulation of the ceiling and through a vent onto the roof.

The fire was quickly extinguished and crews searched on the roof for any fire extension.

All damage was contained to the ceiling and roof area and occupants were allowed back into the facility to continue their work.

The cause of the fire was most likely from a lightning strike to the roof during this evening's storm.

All occupants of the manufacturing facility had safely evacuated prior to Sparks Fire Department's arrival and there were no reported injuries.

