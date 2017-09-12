Power is Out For 150 Households on the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Power is Out For 150 Households on the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's Land Base West of Spanish Springs

Posted: Updated:

Electricity is out for at least 150 households on the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's land base west of Spanish Springs. 

The Tribe's emergency services have set up a shelter at its recreation center. 

If community members need assistance, they should call RSIC Tribal Police at 785-1360 or residents should leave a message, including a return phone number, with the RSIC Recreation Department at 329-4930. 

The Volunteer Hungry Valley Fire Department is currently going door-to-door checking on elders.

For an emergency, please call 911.
 

