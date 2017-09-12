Power is Out For 150 Households on the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's Land Base West of Spanish Springs

Storms were cited as the most-likely cause of the outage. The Tribe's emergency services have set up a shelter at its recreation center.More >>
Caltrans District 3 reported a crash involving a jack-knifed big rig on I-80 around Hirschdale which caused I-80 westbound to be closed. I-80 westbound has since reopened.More >>
The head-on collision left the man, Christopher Harper, dead and the other driver, Amelia Markarian, in the hospital. Mrs. Markarian was placed under arrest for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision.More >>
The National Weather Service (NWS) has released a statement reporting strong thunderstorms over North Valleys. The storm could bring half-inch hail, torrential rainfall and winds in excess of 40 mph.More >>
Developer Wes Bradley says he’s hoping the development will be a “linchpin” to connect downtown Reno and University.More >>
36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.More >>
Authorities responded to a fire west of Reno in Mogul near Bitterbrush Road. NV Energy is reporting an outage in that area.More >>
A Reno man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession of a stolen motor vehicle according to The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office.More >>
Jessica Brooks, who was originally reported missing on September 7, 2017, has now been found.More >>
A lot of changes are taking place at the Victorian Square in Sparks. Hundreds of new living spaces are being built and other, more familiar businesses are being redeveloped.More >>
