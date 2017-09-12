Man Killed in DUI, Head-On Collision on US-395 Thursday, Sept. 9

A man, Christopher Harper, was killed in a head-on-collision crash that happened on Thursday, September 9, around 5:40 p.m.

A black Ford F-150 pickup, driven by Amelia Markarian was traveling northbound on US-395, while at the same time a green Dodge Dakota pickup, driven by Harper was traveling southbound on US-395. Mrs. Markarian failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and allowed her Ford to cross over the solid yellow line. The Ford struck Mr. Harper’s Dodge head-on.

Mrs. Markarian was care flighted to Renown Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.

Mrs. Markarian was placed under arrest for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision. At this time the collision is still under investigation by Bridgeport Area California Highway Patrol.