Jack-Knifed, Big-Rig Crash Causes I-80 Westbound to Close at Hirschdale

Caltrans District 3 is reporting a crash involving a jack-knifed big rig on I-80 around Hirschdale causing I-80 westbound to be closed. There is currently no estimation as to when I-80 westbound will reopen. 

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update details as they become known.

