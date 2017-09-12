Carson City Sheriff's Office Requests Public Assistance in Locat - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Sheriff's Office Requests Public Assistance in Locating Runaway Juvenile

Posted: Updated:

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in attempting to locate a runaway juvenile. 

Lyndi Day is a 15-year-old female last seen on 09/01/17 at her residence in Carson City. Lyndi is described as 5’4” and 120 lbs.  Lyndi has brown eyes and blonde or brown hair.  There was no evidence of foul play.  The public is urged to call the Carson City Sheriff’s office at 775-887-COPS (2677) if she is seen.  The attached pictures are the most current available.

Anyone with other information on the whereabouts of Lyndi Day is asked to call Detective Olson at    775-283-7856, Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, or the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677).  You can remain anonymous.

