Strong Thunderstorms Over North Valleys Could Bring Hail, Rainfall and Wind

Carson High School is encouraging students and staff to disconnect from technology to better reconnect with each other.More >>
Caltrans District 3 is reporting a crash involving a jack-knifed big rig on I-80 around Hirschdale causing I-80 westbound to be closed.More >>
Developer Wes Bradley says he’s hoping the development will be a “linchpin” to connect downtown Reno and University.More >>
Lyndi Day is a 15-year-old female last seen on 09/01/17 at her residence in Carson City. Lyndi is described as 5’4” and 120 lbs. Lyndi has brown eyes and blonde or brown hair.More >>
36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.More >>
Authorities responded to a fire west of Reno in Mogul near Bitterbrush Road. NV Energy is reporting an outage in that area.More >>
A Reno man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession of a stolen motor vehicle according to The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office.More >>
Jessica Brooks, who was originally reported missing on September 7, 2017, has now been found.More >>
A lot of changes are taking place at the Victorian Square in Sparks. Hundreds of new living spaces are being built and other, more familiar businesses are being redeveloped.More >>
