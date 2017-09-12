Strong Thunderstorms Over North Valleys Could Bring Hail, Rainfa - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Strong Thunderstorms Over North Valleys Could Bring Hail, Rainfall and Wind

The National Weather Service (NWS) has released a statement reporting strong thunderstorms over North Valleys.

The storm could bring half-inch hail, torrential rainfall and winds in excess of 40 mph.

Locations impacted include: Sparks, Stead, Wingfield Springs, Spanish Springs, Lemmon Valley, Lemmon Valley-Golden Valley, Golden Valley, Stead Airport, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley.

Torrential rainfall may lead to localized flooding, and the NWS is advising residents to stay safe and not drive vehicles through flooded roadways.

This storm will affect travelers on Pyramid Highway.

 

