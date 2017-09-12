Legislation Allowing the Training of Disabled Veterans in Fighting Cybercrime Passes the Senate

Legislation authored by U.S. Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) that allows disabled military veterans to receive training to fight cybercrime unanimously passed the U.S. Senate last night as part of a larger anti-human trafficking proposal, the bipartisan Abolish Human Trafficking Act.

Heller’s proposal expands the popular Human Exploitation Rescue Operation (HERO) program, which allows wounded and injured military veterans to receive training in computer forensics to fight online child sexual exploitation. It also ensures funding for the HERO training internship and makes sure that there are positions available in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for those who complete the program.



The bipartisan HERO Improvements Act was introduced by Heller in June with Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), John Cornyn (R-TX), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

“Human trafficking is a horrifying, pervasive crime that’s denied vulnerable women and children across Nevada of their freedom,” Heller said. “As a long-time champion of supporting and authoring proposals to combat human trafficking in Nevada, I applaud the Senate for passing my bill to support the HERO program, a critical initiative that trains our veterans to fight human trafficking and child exploitation on the web. I can’t think of anyone better to deploy in this shared effort than our nation’s own heroes. With more hands on deck trained to identify these heinous crimes, we can help protect Nevada’s children from abuse and trafficking.”

The Abolish Human Trafficking Act is bipartisan bill aimed at cracking down on the horrific crime of human trafficking. The legislation funds services for victims and law enforcement, increases penalties for perpetrators, and encourages stronger reporting to track human trafficking crimes.