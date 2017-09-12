Relative Of Ex-Seattle Mayor Is Fifth To Accuse Him Of Abuse

SEATTLE (AP) - A fifth man has accused Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexual abuse decades ago.

The Seattle Times reported ( http://bit.ly/2xXR8Am ) Tuesday that the man is Murray's first cousin once removed, Joseph Dyer.

Dyer told the newspaper he was 13 and that Murray was in his early 20s when Murray came to live with Dyer's family in Medford, New York and the alleged abuse happened.

Murray has denied the allegations, and he blamed Dyer's on bad relations between their families.

Murray said he has no plans to resign before his term is over at the end of this year.

Dyer is a 54-year-old dialysis technician and Air Force veteran.

The Associated Press does not typically name alleged victims of sex abuse but Dyer gave an extensive interview to the newspaper.

