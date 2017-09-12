Relative Of Ex-Seattle Mayor Is Fifth To Accuse Him Of Abuse

The warning has been issued for Wellington and Smith Valley until 4 pm Tuesday, Sept. 12.More >>
As a part of a larger bill that cracks down on human trafficking, this legislation expands the popular Human Exploitation Rescue Operation (HERO) program, which allows wounded and injured military veterans to receive training in computer forensics to fight online child sexual exploitation.More >>
Jessica Brooks, who was originally reported missing on September 7, 2017, has now been found.More >>
Nevada Forestry and Storey County have knocked down a small fire north of Cartwright Road in the Virginia City Highlands.More >>
36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.More >>
Authorities responded to a fire west of Reno in Mogul near Bitterbrush Road. NV Energy is reporting an outage in that area.More >>
Crash at Oddie on 395 southbound is cleared and all lanes are back open.More >>
A lot of changes are taking place at the Victorian Square in Sparks. Hundreds of new living spaces are being built and other, more familiar businesses are being redeveloped.More >>
A Reno man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession of a stolen motor vehicle according to The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office.More >>
