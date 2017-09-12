Peavine Elementary Students Complete Kindness Challenge

Students at Peavine Elementary School are wrapping up an anti-bullying and positivity challenge with the non-profit, Think Kindness.

In just 15 days, students there completed 5,000 acts of kindness and wrote them down on pieces of paper to make a giant chain. They brought that chain out into the playground to show how in solidarity every act of kindness can make a big difference.

“The goal of this is to inspire the whole school that when you work together you can decrease bullying, put more positivity in the world and actually make a difference in somebody's life,” said Think Kindness founder, Brian Williams.

Some of the acts of kindness completed include helping clean up their room and sharing toys with friends.

Think Kindness has plans to do similar projects at other elementary schools across the Washoe County School District.