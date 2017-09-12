Peavine Elementary Students Complete Kindness Challenge

A fifth man has accused Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexual abuse decades ago.More >>
The regional bomb squad has cleareed suspicious items in a vehicle on Interstate 80.More >>
Students at Peavine Elementary School are wrapping up an anti-bullying and positivity challenge with the non-profit, Think Kindness.More >>
36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.More >>
A half mile stretch of the Truckee River Bike Path from Cottonwood Park to the McCarran Bridge has reopened after the City of Sparks initiated a rehabilitation project to fix cracks and hazards along the way.More >>
Authorities responded to a fire west of Reno in Mogul near Bitterbrush Road. NV Energy is reporting an outage in that area.More >>
Crash at Oddie on 395 southbound is cleared and all lanes are back open.More >>
A lot of changes are taking place at the Victorian Square in Sparks. Hundreds of new living spaces are being built and other, more familiar businesses are being redeveloped.More >>
North Korea will be feeling the pain of new United Nations sanctions targeting some of its biggest remaining foreign revenue streams.More >>
