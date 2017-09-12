Section of Truckee River Bike Path Reopens

A half mile stretch of the Truckee River Bike Path from Cottonwood Park to the McCarran Bridge has reopened after the City of Sparks initiated a rehabilitation project to fix cracks and hazards along the way.

The city's capital improvement plan sets aside money every year to keep existing infrastructure as new as possible.

“We saw there were many hazards to our bike users throughout here and felt it needed to be rehabilitated,” said Christopher Cobb, Parks Development for the City of Sparks. "A great crew got in and out of here in about 3 and a half days."

The project cost about $74,000.