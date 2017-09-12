Nevada Leads the Nation In Private Sector Job Growth

As of the first quarter of 2017, Nevada has the fastest private sector job growth in the United States at 3.6 percent, according to the office of Governor Brian Sandoval. The state has added 40,000 jobs relative to the first quarter of 2016.

“I am pleased to see the progress that we have made in the Silver State in rebounding from the recession,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “Moving to first place in job growth nationwide is a testament to the tremendous resolve of our citizens and businesses and the dedication everyone has shown in putting Nevada on top once again.”

Prior to the recession, the state led the country in job growth at 6.4 and was the hardest hit during the recession with a -10.1 growth rate in 2009. Nevada leads the way in job growth ahead of Idaho, Florida, Utah and Georgia.

“The Silver State’s showing reflects broad-based and diversified growth across nearly all industries. Nevada’s job gains are more modest than prior to the recession, which is a positive, as that boom-like growth proved to be unsustainable,” said Bill Anderson, chief economist for Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. “The pace of growth that we are seeing now is more consistent and, barring any surprises, sustainable, going forward.”

The office of Governor Brian Sandoval contributed to this report.