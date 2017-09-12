Free Medical Clinic Coming to Reno September 29th

Remote Area Medical, the largest free mobile medical clinic in the country, is coming to Reno this month.

The clinic will head to the Biggest Little City September 29 and stay through October 1.

It’s taking place at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. Parking is at the Washoe County Health District located at 1001 E. 9th Street in Reno. Clinic parking will open at 12 a.m. midnight on Friday, September 29 for patients to begin the check-in process. Ticket distribution will start at 3 a.m. Patients will then be bussed to the clinic location at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows where they will be seen according to their ticket number when doors open at 6 a.m. The same process will repeat all three days.

Remote Area Medical last visited Reno in 2014, serving 860 people or nearly 300 people per day in the clinic. This year organizers are hoping to break the 1,000 patient mark. “This will depend on the number of people who check in for services, but also how efficiently they work with us through the process to access care,” said Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick. “But a lot also depends on the number of volunteers we get for the three clinic days. This year we hope to not only assist over 1,000 clients.”

According to Dick interested persons should email volunteers@ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

Health officials hope the Reno clinic will temporarily close another gap for people who are uninsured or underinsured and in desperate need of care. Locally, 16% of the county’s population is uninsured with 15% considered to be in poor or fair health. 18% of children live in poverty.

Medical services at this year’s clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglass production, free eyeglasses, women's health exams, assistance device (walkers and canes) education, osteopathic manipulative treatment and general medical exams. The event is being sponsored in part by Truckee Meadows Health Communities. More at www.truckeemeadowshealthycommunities.com.

For more information about Remote Area Medical mobile medical clinics please visit www.ramusa.org.