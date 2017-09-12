Senator Aaron Ford Announces Candidacy for Nevada Attorney General

Majority Leader of Nevada state Senate Aaron Ford has announced he is running for Nevada Attorney General.

Ford announced his candidacy Tuesday morning in an open letter.

“In the last few years, the Attorney General’s office in Nevada has become a vehicle to promote partisan politics and advance an extreme, ideological agenda that is far outside the mainstream,” the letter states, “Nevadans deserve better from their top law enforcement officer. I will be an Attorney General who always puts your families first.”

