Carson High School Encourages Students and Staff to Unplug from Technology

Ford announced his candidacy Tuesday morning in an open letter.More >>
A Reno man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession of a stolen motor vehicle according to The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office.More >>
Developer Wes Bradley says he’s hoping the development will be a “linchpin” to connect downtown Reno and University.More >>
36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.More >>
Carson High School is encouraging students and staff to disconnect from technology to better reconnect with each other.More >>
Authorities responded to a fire west of Reno in Mogul near Bitterbrush Road. NV Energy is reporting an outage in that area.More >>
Crash at Oddie on 395 southbound is cleared and all lanes are back open.More >>
A lot of changes are taking place at the Victorian Square in Sparks. Hundreds of new living spaces are being built and other, more familiar businesses are being redeveloped.More >>
North Korea will be feeling the pain of new United Nations sanctions targeting some of its biggest remaining foreign revenue streams.More >>
Reno Police, along with UNR Police, say the cited 49 people for issues related to pedestrian safety this past Friday.More >>
