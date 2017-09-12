Habitual Criminal Sentenced to 13 Years for Possession of Stolen - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Habitual Criminal Sentenced to 13 Years for Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle Case

Posted: Updated:

A Reno man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession of a stolen motor vehicle according to The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office.

42 year-old Douglas Lee Reeves from Reno pleaded guilty in May to one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced last week to 13 years in prison by Judge Lynn Simons.

Reeves was arrested in January by detectives with the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program

This sentencing is the most recent in which the prosecutor sought and received habitual criminal status based on the Reeves’ lengthy criminal history. His criminal history spanned over twenty years and included multiple theft and forgery offenses.

This sentence ensures Reeves must serve a minimum of 5 years in prison before parole eligibility begins.

Repeat Offender Program Detectives apprehended Reeves outside his Reno apartment after locating him in possession of a stolen truck. At the time of his arrest, Reeves was wanted by Lyon County for destruction of property of another. After his arrest, Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Mazza filed criminal charges against Reeves, including notice of intent to seek habitual criminal adjudication.

In this case, the conviction as a habitual offender resulted in a significantly longer maximum sentence than the 1 to 5 year term for one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.