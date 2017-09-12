Reno Man Faces Five Years in Prison for Child Pornography

A Reno man has been sentenced to five years in prison after approximately 3,500 images and videos depicting child pornography was found on his computer.

36 year-old Scott Russell was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison for receipt of child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.

Russell pleaded guilty in June of 2017, to one count of receipt of child pornography. In addition to the prison term, Russell was sentenced to 30 years of supervised release and is required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act.

According to his plea agreement, between April 27, 2015 and September 9, 2015, while conducting an online undercover operation, law enforcement identified a computer possessing and sharing child pornography using the peer-to-peer file sharing program BitTorrent.

During the execution of a search warrant, Russell admitted to using file sharing software to search for and download child pornography. During an examination of the Russell’s laptop and other electronic devices, law enforcement found approximately 3,370 images and 76 videos depicting child pornography including children as young as infants. In addition, over 8,000 images of child erotica was found on portable flash drives owned by Russell.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood and for information about internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.