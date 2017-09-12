New Student Housing Development to Be Build Across From Circus C - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New Student Housing Development to Be Build Across From Circus Circus

A new student housing project is headed to downtown Reno.

According to The University Housing Group in Roanoke, Virginia, the development will be built across from the Circus Circus parking lot.

Developer Wes Bradley says he’s hoping the development will be a “linchpin” to connect downtown Reno and University.

According to Bradley, the project is set to start development in early 2018.

The University Housing Group plans to build 158 units and could house up to 508 students.

The development offers a 24-hour fitness center, a coffee bar and a rooftop pool, along with study rooms on each floor.  The units will also be pet-friendly.

A 2-bedroom unit will run for $700 dollars, including utilities. And a 4-bedroom unit will be $800-$850 a month, also including utilities.  

