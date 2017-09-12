All Lanes Back Open On 395 Southbound At Oddie - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

All Lanes Back Open On 395 Southbound At Oddie

Posted: Updated:

All lanes are back open after crash was cleared on 395 southbound at Oddie, per NHP.

NHP says there is a crash at Oddie on 395 southbound that is blocking lanes.

Drivers can expect delays as traffic is moving slowly on the left lane.

NHP is working on getting the vehicles off the roadway.

Also, they tell us there are no injuries. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.