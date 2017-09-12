Peg's Glorified Ham n Eggs Opens First Location in Southern Nevada

Peg's Glorified Ham n Eggs, a breakfast destination based in Reno, Nevada, is adding a new location on Tuesday, September 12th. This marks the eighth location for the family-owned-and-operated restaurant.



Peg’s has been opening new locations over the past several years. Its most recent location was in Lemmon Valley in North Reno in January of this year. This time, Peg's is expanding into Southern Nevada with its first location in the Las Vegas/Henderson area.

“We are so excited to be opening a restaurant in the Las Vegas area,” said Fred Lee Jr., one of the family owners. “We have been wanting to expand into southern Nevada for some time now. We hope that customers will like what we have to offer and that this will be the first of many more Peg’s restaurants to open in this area.”



Peg's has been voted "Best Breakfast" consistently for multiple years. The breakfast destination is a full-service, sit-down, family restaurant that focuses on breakfast and lunch only.

The address for the new location is 9905 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89183.