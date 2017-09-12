Peg's Glorified Ham n Eggs Opens First Location in Southern Nevada

Authorities responded to a fire west of Reno in Mogul near Bitterbrush Road. NV Energy is reporting an outage in that area.More >>
Authorities responded to a fire west of Reno in Mogul near Bitterbrush Road. NV Energy is reporting an outage in that area.More >>
Peg's Glorified Ham n Eggs, a breakfast destination based in Reno, Nevada, is adding a new location on Tuesday, September 12th. This marks the eighth location for the family-owned-and-operated restaurant. Peg’s has been opening new locations over the past several years. Its most recent location was in Lemmon Valley in North Reno in January of this year. This time, Peg's is expanding into Southern Nevada with its first location in the Las Vegas/Henderson a...More >>
The location will be in Henderson, NV and will open Tuesday, Sept. 12More >>
Since Irma is the second major hurricane to hit the US in less than a month, aid organizations like the American Red Cross have to spread their resources a little more widely.More >>
Since Irma is the second major hurricane to hit the US in less than a month, aid organizations like the American Red Cross have to spread their resources a little more widely.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval and Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford remembered the 9/11 attacks during a ceremony at Fallon City Hall on Monday afternoon.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval and Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford remembered the 9/11 attacks during a ceremony at Fallon City Hall on Monday afternoon.More >>
The 5-11 205-pound Cureton was a 3-star recruit as a dual threat quarterback coming out of High School in the Los Angeles area.More >>
The 5-11 205-pound Cureton was a 3-star recruit as a dual threat quarterback coming out of High School in the Los Angeles area.More >>
On Sunday, Sparks Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of Vista Blvd and Wingfield Hills Road around 2 p.m.More >>
On Sunday, Sparks Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of Vista Blvd and Wingfield Hills Road around 2 p.m.More >>
The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who went missing on Thursday.More >>
The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who went missing on Thursday.More >>
Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More >>
Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a hit-&-run crash on I-80 near Keystone Avenue late Monday afternoon.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a hit-&-run crash on I-80 near Keystone Avenue late Monday afternoon.More >>
Police are investigating burglaries believed to have happened on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. More than $100,000 worth of equipment and tools were reported missing.More >>
Police are investigating burglaries believed to have happened on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. More than $100,000 worth of equipment and tools were reported missing.More >>