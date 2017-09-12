Peg's Glorified Ham n Eggs Opens First Location in Southern Neva - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Peg's Glorified Ham n Eggs Opens First Location in Southern Nevada

Posted: Updated:

Peg's Glorified Ham n Eggs, a breakfast destination based in Reno, Nevada, is adding a new location on Tuesday, September 12th.  This marks the eighth location for the family-owned-and-operated restaurant.

Peg’s has been opening new locations over the past several years.  Its most recent location was in Lemmon Valley in North Reno in January of this year.  This time, Peg's is expanding into Southern Nevada with its first location in the Las Vegas/Henderson area.

“We are so excited to be opening a restaurant in the Las Vegas area,” said Fred Lee Jr., one of the family owners. “We have been wanting to expand into southern Nevada for some time now.  We hope that customers will like what we have to offer and that this will be the first of many more Peg’s restaurants to open in this area.”

Peg's has been voted "Best Breakfast" consistently for multiple years.  The breakfast destination is a full-service, sit-down, family restaurant that focuses on breakfast and lunch only.  

The address for the new location is 9905 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89183.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.