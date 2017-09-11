Crews Respond to Fire West of Reno in Mogul; Power Outage Reported in Area

Authorities are responding to a fire right now west of Reno in Mogul near Bitterbush Road.

Fire crews aren't sure what started the fire, but lightning is suspected.

NV Energy is on the way to assess the situation and restore power to the area.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says one outbuilding is threatened.

Fire crews have stopped forward progress on the fire. They are mopping up the area now, but ask that you still avoid the area.

Traffic is being held at Silva Ranch Road to allow crews access the fire.

NV Energy is reporting that an outage occurred in that area just after 7 p.m. It blames equipment, and says restoration is expected around 9:45 p.m.

We have a crew on scene, and will release more information as soon as it becomes available.