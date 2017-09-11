Crews Respond to Fire West of Reno in Mogul; Power Outage Reported in Area

Authorities are responding to a fire right now west of Reno in Mogul near Bitterbrush Road. NV Energy is reporting an outage in that area.More >>
Since Irma is the second major hurricane to hit the US in less than a month, aid organizations like the American Red Cross have to spread their resources a little more widely.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval and Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford remembered the 9/11 attacks during a ceremony at Fallon City Hall on Monday afternoon.More >>
The 5-11 205-pound Cureton was a 3-star recruit as a dual threat quarterback coming out of High School in the Los Angeles area.More >>
"Today is a great day to say 'thank you'," said local Save Mart manager, Todd Baldwin, as he led his team around town to pay tribute to firefighters on 9/11.More >>
On Sunday, Sparks Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of Vista Blvd and Wingfield Hills Road around 2 p.m.More >>
The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who went missing on Thursday.More >>
Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a hit-&-run crash on I-80 near Keystone Avenue late Monday afternoon.More >>
Police are investigating burglaries believed to have happened on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. More than $100,000 worth of equipment and tools were reported missing.More >>
