City of Fallon Holds 9/11 Ceremony at City Hall

Governor Brian Sandoval and Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford remembered the 9/11 attacks during a ceremony at Fallon City Hall on Monday afternoon.

“It's a very emotional day, a very solemn day but it is one that is necessary to pay our respects,” says Sandoval.

Mayor Tedford created a monument to remember the heroes of the attacks and people left flowers to honor the lives lost.

The City of Fallon has been doing this event for seven years now after they received a piece from one of the Twin Towers.

“That beam is centerpiece for us, it is our ground zero,” says Mayor Tedford.

They now feel holding a ceremony here has a special meaning.

“They are connected to those people through that beam, all the firemen, those policeman, all the people who died from right there.”

Residents come almost every year to remember the victims and honor the first responders.

“We remember that day so vividly and it is just nice to remember and give tribute to our country,” says Jacquie & Royce Hettinger of Fallon.

After the ceremony finished everyone got the chance to lay a rose down for all the victims of 9/11.