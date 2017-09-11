Freshman, Cureton Named Pack's Starting Quarterback - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Freshman, Cureton Named Pack's Starting Quarterback

Nevada released it's depth chart and Kaymen Cureton is the starter at quarterback.  The 5-11 205-pound Cureton was a 3-star recruit as a dual threat quarterback coming out of High School in the Los Angeles area where he threw for more than 10-thousand yards for his career.

He replaces junior, Ty Gangi who's thrown for 476-yards but completed less than 50-percent of his passes over the last two-games as the Pack's gone (0-2).  

Cureton will get his first start against Idaho State an F.C.S. school that's (1-1) after losing 51-13 at Utah State.

