Hurricane Relief Resources Split After Harvey, Irma

Since Irma is the second major hurricane to hit the U.S. in less than a month, aid organizations like the American Red Cross have to spread their resources a little more widely.

The Northern Nevada branch of the Red Cross has dozens of volunteers already deployed for Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas, so now they are diverting some of those to Florida.

"One of the advantages of having a workforce that's hundreds of thousands of people strong is that we have volunteers who really can deploy and mobilize where they are needed," Red Cross of Northern Nevada Executive Director Zanny Marsh said.



But that comes with a cost. Marsh said an average two-week deployment costs $1,600 per volunteer, and with two different areas to cover, they're asking volunteers to stay an extra week.

While they do budget for natural disaster response every year, Marsh said they just can't predict one of this scope that far in advance. So their resources are limited, and they're asking for help from the public. That way they can continue to run shelters and feed those who have been displaced due to damage or flooding.

Marsh said the best type of donation in this case is cash.

"Cash can be transmitted electronically," Marsh said, "and it can be available immediately for relief support."

The transport lines are disrupted due to storm damage, so getting physical supplies from Northern Nevada to Florida is just too difficult.

