Local Save Mart Pays Tribute to Firefighters on 9/11

"Today is a great day to say 'thank you'," said local Save Mart manager, Todd Baldwin, as he led his team around town to pay tribute to firefighters on 9/11.

The group of employees made special deliveries to Reno firefighters on Monday, thanking them for their service and helping them commemorate the lives of the 343 brothers and sisters they lost 16 years ago. They delivered goodie trays filled with fruit and desserts.

A simple gesture, backed by a huge appreciation and gratitude for our nation's first-responders. At each delivery stop, everyone took a moment to reflect where they were and what they were doing on that tragic morning.

Jeffrey Worsnop, a firefighter with the RFD, says it's always a solemn day of remembrance, but necessary. "All of us now just reflect on the day wishing there was more that we could've done to help, more that we could've sent out, more that we could've done but--in general, it's just---a tough day."

The year following the tragic event, Baldwin felt compelled to show his appreciation for the men and women who risked their own lives to save others.

It's a delivery tradition that has lasted over the years, making the annual tribute especially emotional.

The firefighters, thankful for this show of appreciation, agree there's one important reminder stemming from that tragic day. Captain Roger Mooney explains, "Let's be good to each other and just remember that we're all humans...and we're trying to do the best we can. We all deserve a hand up to help each other when we can."

Baldwin encourages everyone, no matter how small the gesture, to thank a firefighter on the day America will never forget.