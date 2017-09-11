NHP Investigates Hit-&-Run Crash on I-80 Near Keystone

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a hit-&-run crash on I-80 near Keystone Avenue late Monday afternoon.

NHP says a woman was hit by another driver near the exit, and when the suspect car took off, their license plate got stuck to the victim’s car.

Troopers are now searching that driver.

No other information was immediately available, but if you can help authorities with their investigation, call Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.