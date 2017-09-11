Crash on Eastbound USA Parkway Off Ramp Might Cause Delays

The 5-11 205-pound Cureton was a 3-star recruit as a dual threat quarterback coming out of High School in the Los Angeles area.More >>
Since Irma is the second major hurricane to hit the US in less than a month, aid organizations like the American Red Cross have to spread their resources a little more widely.More >>
"Today is a great day to say 'thank you'," said local Save Mart manager, Todd Baldwin, as he led his team around town to pay tribute to firefighters on 9/11.More >>
Florida emergency management officials estimate nearly 12.5 million residents remain without power as Tropical Storm Irma moves through the Southeast.More >>
The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea but not the measures sought by the Trump administration to ban all oil imports and freeze international assets of the government and its leader, Kim Jong Un.More >>
On Sunday, Sparks Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of Vista Blvd and Wingfield Hills Road around 2 p.m.More >>
The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who went missing on Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating burglaries believed to have happened on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. More than $100,000 worth of equipment and tools were reported missing.More >>
Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More >>
