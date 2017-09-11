Excellence in Mine Reclamation Awards Announced

The Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Awards for 2017 were presented on September 9 at the annual Nevada Mining Association Convention in South Lake Tahoe. Four awards were presented this year:

Comstock Mining, Inc. received an award for Abandoned Mine Lands Hazard Mitigation for their work in rebuilding of State Route 342 and reclamation of historic mine features near Gold Hill in the historic Comstock District in Storey County.

Kinross Bald Mountain Mine received an award for Concurrent Reclamation and Wildlife Habitat Restoration for their work in mine site reclamation and mule deer migration corridor in White Pine County.

Newmont Mining Corporation received an award for Leadership in Conservation Planning for their work in developing the Conservation Framework Agreement, which covers 1.5 million acres of sage grouse habitat in northern Nevada.

Newmont Exploration received an award for Concurrent Exploration Reclamation for their work at the Chevas and High Desert exploration projects in Elko County.

“These operators are to be commended for their efforts to improve practices for mine reclamation, wildlife protection and habitat enhancement," said Rich Perry, Administrator of the Nevada Division of Minerals. “By sharing their designs and successes with other mine operators, the Nevada Mining and Exploration industries continue to lead the Nation in successful reclamation and environmental protection practices.”

This is the 26th year of the Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Awards. The awards committee consists of representatives from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management, the United States Forest Service and the Division of Minerals. In order to receive an award, the Committee must unanimously vote that the submission or nomination is above and beyond what is mandated, and is a worthy example to share with others in the industry. For more information about submitting an entry or nominating an entity for the award, visit the Division of Minerals web site at minerals.nv.gov.